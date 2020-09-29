Lee Dong Wook And Jo Bo Ah’s Upcoming Drama “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Reveals Intriguing Character Relationship Chart

Upcoming tvN drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” revealed an thrilling character relationship map!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is set to hunt him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

Within the drama, Yi Yeon and Nam Ji Ah could have an fascinating “pursuit” relationship during which they are going to be chased and chase, respectively. In the meantime, Yi Rang, a gumiho with a harmful aura, could have a chilly and tense sibling relationship with Yi Yeon.

Moreover, characters who aren’t human however dwell within the metropolis as Yi Yeon’s and Yi Rang’s allies additionally seem on the character chart. Gumiho Goo Shin Joo (Hwan Hee) has been a loyal topic of Yi Yeon since his time because the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary. Goo Shin Joo now works as a veterinarian whereas disguised as a human, and he’ll assist assist Yi Yeon as he will get chased down by Nam Ji Ah. Equally to Yi Yeon and Goo Shin Joo, Yi Rang has the loyalty of Ki Yoo Ri (Kim Yong Ji), a gumiho originating from a Russian fox. Ki Yoo Ri has reworked into the director of Moz division retailer, exuding a lofty appeal and having fun with an expensive life.

Tal Eui Pa (Kim Jung Nan) and Hyun Eui Ong (Ahn Gil Kang) are minor authorities staff who’ve been working on the Underworld Immigration Workplace for 600 years with Yi Yeon. The two figures will showcase nice chemistry as superiors who will scold Yi Yeon with out hesitation and colleagues who can share their inside emotions with one another. Bok Hye Ja (Kim Soo Jin) will play the “snail bride,” from a Korean conventional fable, who additionally runs a Korean restaurant whereas delivering details about the monsters and spirits.

The individuals linked to Nam Ji Ah are her mother and father who went lacking after an odd site visitors accident 21 years in the past and the individuals on the broadcasting station engaged on the present about city myths that Nam Ji Ah is directing. Along with crew chief Choi (Joo Suk Tae), who was rumored to as soon as be a profitable PD, the crew additionally contains scriptwriter Kim Sae Rom (Jung Yi Website positioning) and assistant director Pyo Jae Hwan (Kim Kang Min), who at all times bicker with Nam Ji Ah. Viewers are curious to find what affect they’ll have find the reality behind the disappearance of Nam Ji Ah’s mother and father.

The manufacturing crew shared, “We produced a character relationship chart in order that viewers can extra simply method this novel universe during which people and characters from traditions coexist. The main characters Yi Yeon, Nam Ji Ah, and Yi Rang will change into entangled with characters from the underworld and this world to create a novel fantasy motion romance drama. Please look ahead to it.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” premieres on October 7 and might be accessible on Viki.

