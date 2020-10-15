Lee Dong Wook And Kim Bum Engage In A Heated Duel In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” has shared a glimpse of the 2 gumiho brothers at odds.

The drama is a couple of male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is set to trace him down. Kim Bum performs Lee Rang, Lee Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

Because the drama’s premiere, Lee Yeon and Lee Rang captured viewers’ consideration with their completely different charms. Lee Yeon has a fantastic and highly effective charisma, whereas Lee Rang exhibits mastery in transformation a coy understanding of the human psyche. The means Lee Rang continued to impress Lee Yeon, who in flip retains a cautious eye on Lee Rang, heightened the stress between the 2 half brothers.

Lee Yeon is desperately awaiting the reincarnation of a girl named Ah Eum. When Lee Rang used this reality to cook dinner up a scheme, Lee Yeon advised Lee Rang that’s he’s affected by a “brother advanced” and angered him. Lee Rang expressed his resentment towards Lee Yeon for turning his again on the mountain and his place as its guardian spirit due to a girl, and Lee Yeon responded, “That’s proper. I turned my again on you.”

In new nonetheless photos, a sudden combat has erupted between the 2 brothers. Lee Yeon maintains a straight face as if he’s attempting to cover his feelings, whereas Lee Rang fees into Lee Yeon like he’s misplaced his thoughts. They use their surreal powers to duel and switch the place the other way up. As a former guardian spirit, Lee Yeon seems to have the higher hand at first, however Lee Yeon’s smirk means that he has one thing up his sleeves to show the state of affairs round.

tvN reveals that this scene was filmed in June. Previous to the filming, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum practiced coordinating their actions. They confirmed excellent teamwork and made the employees on set much more excited in regards to the scene. Lee Dong Wook, the older of the 2, led Kim Bum by means of the scene and introduced out the suitable feelings. Kim Bum adopted Lee Dong Wook’s lead and pulled off the motion strikes excellently.

The manufacturing staff shared, “As a result of Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum have recognized one another for a very long time, they’re portraying the advanced feelings between the 2 brothers in a pure means. The highly effective motion scene between the gumiho brothers, Lee Yeon and Lee Rang, will present a satisfying feeling in addition to a stunning twist. Please watch the published to seek out out what that twist is.”

Episode 3 of “Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on October 14 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

