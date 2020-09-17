Lee Dong Wook And Kim Bum Share An Intense Confrontation In Poster For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” launched a brand new poster starring Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Lee Dong Wook portrays the gumiho Yi Yeon, who as soon as dominated because the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary however now lives within the metropolis. He travels between this world and the underworld whereas working as a decide who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the dwelling. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother who was born from a human and a gumiho. Yi Rang is a harmful gumiho with unstable feelings who will deliver battle to the story.

In the brand new poster, the gumiho brothers Yi Yeon and Yi Rang share a daunting confrontation. Surrounded by fashionable metropolis panorama within the background, the 2 are wearing related black fits as they alternate fierce gazes. The addition of Yi Yeon’s sword and Yi Rang’s sharp nails convey the brothers’ tense feelings in the direction of one another. Neither of them refuse to take a step again within the intense face-off. Between the 2 brothers, the ominous textual content reads, “I’m going to hell. I’m positively going with you!”

Nevertheless, not like the fierce confrontation depicted within the poster, Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum shared a heat and practical sibling chemistry whereas filming. They impressed the workers by including extra motion to their poses when requested and had nice teamwork with out having to debate their ideas beforehand.

The manufacturing crew commented, “The poster of the brothers emphasizes the tense ambiance between Yi Yeon and Yi Rang, the charismatic gumiho brothers. Please stay up for the highly effective confrontation and hidden tragedy of the gumiho brothers that Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum will painting.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is slated to premiere on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST. Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

