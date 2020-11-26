Lee Dong Wook And Lee Tae Ri Have Private Confrontation In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” unveiled intriguing stills forward of tonight’s episode!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves entangled in a battle with Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lee Yeon lured Imoogi with a faux “Uiryeong Sword” to remove his scales. Infuriated, Imoogi walked down the road and made individuals unconscious, signaling a plague that will carry disaster. The ending shocked viewers with Nam Ji Ah’s dying date altering to right now.

In this upcoming episode, Lee Yeon and Imoogi may have a personal dialog with one another. Imoogi’s expression is cynical as he sends a warning to the fox, and Lee Yeon provides the serpent a chilly smile as his eyes sparkle with each hazard and amusement. Viewers are keenly wanting ahead to the content material of their dialog in addition to what Lee Yeon will do with a view to save everybody he treasures.

Lee Dong Wook and Lee Tae Ri filmed this confrontation scene in October. Because it was a scene through which they needed to act with a poker face to not reveal their inside ideas, the 2 actors devoted themselves to concentrating on the script and immersing of their characters. In order to create this tense confrontation, they mentioned their strains and expressions collectively, and due to their efforts, they had been capable of shoot a sensible second between two enemies.

The manufacturing crew praised Lee Dong Wook and Lee Tae Ri for his or her focus and fervour. They added, “With each Lee Yeon and Imoogi in excessive conditions, Lee Yeon will concentrate on methods to avoid wasting Nam Ji Ah. Please verify the subsequent episode to verify Lee Yeon’s plans, that are all the time unpredictable.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

