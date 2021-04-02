Lee Dong Wook In Talks For New OCN Drama From Director Of “The Uncanny Counter”

Lee Dong Wook is in talks for a brand new OCN drama from the director and author of “The Uncanny Counter”!

On March 31, DongA.com reported that Yoo Solar Dong, the director of “The Uncanny Counter,” was teaming up with Kim Sae Bom, the author of episodes 14-16 of “The Uncanny Counter,” have been teaming up for a brand new drama referred to as “Unhealthy and Loopy” (working title).

“Unhealthy and Loopy” is a superhero drama a couple of protagonist who has lived their entire life as a materialistic police detective, however modifications right into a champion for justice and fights in opposition to police corruption when a hidden persona referred to as “Okay” awakens inside them.

In response to DongA.com’s report, the drama would air on OCN someday after the published of “Darkish Gap,” “Voice 4,” and “Island.”

Later, a supply from OCN confirmed that Yoo Solar Dong can be directing “Unhealthy and Loopy,” however it stays to be confirmed if Kim Sae Bom is on the challenge as nicely.

On April 1, Lee Dong Wook’s company was requested about experiences that the actor was in talks for the drama. King Kong by Starship acknowledged, “He is positively reviewing the casting provide from ‘Unhealthy and Loopy.’”

Lee Dong Wook’s final drama was “Story of the 9-Tailed.”

Test it out under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)