Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum Display Refreshing Chemistry On Set Of “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” has revealed new behind-the-scenes stills!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to hunt him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

Within the launched pictures, Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, and Kim Bum showcase nice teamwork. The movie ambiance is energetic and cheerful, and the actors are filled with laughter.

To begin with, Lee Dong Wook shines on set along with his hard-working perspective. He research the script to grasp the main points about his character, however he doesn’t neglect to have enjoyable with the solid and crew throughout break time. Kim Bum, who performs the antagonist within the drama, shows vibrant smiles on set, and he additionally reveals nice bromance with Lee Dong Wook off digicam.

Jo Bo Ah provides vitality to the drama set along with her energetic character and dazzling smile. She exchanges opinions with the crew to faithfully painting her character, and he or she additionally has fantastic chemistry along with her co-star Lee Dong Wook.

The sturdy supporting solid additionally glow with their dazzling smiles and energetic diligence. Hwang Hee will play Gumiho Goo Shin Joo who has been a loyal topic of Yi Yeon since his time because the guardian spirit of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary. On the opposite hand, Kim Yong Ji will take the function of Ki Yoo Ri, a gumiho originating from a Russian fox who’s near Yi Rang.

Kim Jung Nan and Ahn Gil Kang will play Tal Eui Pa and Hyun Eui Ong, respectively. They’re minor authorities staff who’ve been working on the Underworld Immigration Workplace for 600 years with Yi Yeon. The two figures will showcase nice chemistry as superiors who will scold Yi Yeon with out hesitation and colleagues who can share their internal emotions with one another.

The manufacturing staff shared, “The superb solid and crew are all the time thoughtful, they usually think about one another. Because of them, we’re in a position to have enjoyable filming in a secure surroundings. We consider the viewers will be capable of see the impact of their highly effective teamwork. Please pay a variety of consideration to the premiere of ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ subsequent Wednesday.”

The first episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” will air on October 7 at 10:30 p.m. KST and will likely be accessible on Viki.

