Lee Dong Wook, Jo Bo Ah, And Kim Bum Share Insights Into Their “Story Of The 9-Tailed” Characters, Chemistry On Set, And More

On the day of the much-anticipated premiere of tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed,” the celebrities took half in a press convention!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a couple of male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who is decided to trace him down. Kim Bum performs Yi Rang, Yi Yeon’s half-brother and the kid of a human and a gumiho.

In the course of the press convention on October 7, Lee Dong Wook talked about taking over the uncommon position of a male gumiho. “It’s been very refreshing and distinctive,” he stated. “Once I first received the casting supply, I used to be interested in which actress would play the gumiho. However they informed me that my position was the gumiho. I used to be actually drawn to it then.” He additionally shared that he loved that the drama is a mixture of completely different genres.

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is Lee Dong Wook’s first fantasy drama for the reason that hit “Goblin (Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God)” that aired from 2016 to 2017. “I felt stress to point out a unique efficiency than in ‘Goblin’ and to look completely different than I did then as nicely,” he stated. “Folks have remembered it for a very long time as a result of it was drama, and I must work exhausting in order that I’ll be remembered with this new look as a gumiho as nicely.”

“When the information of my casting got here out, lots of people stated that I used to be match to play a gumiho,” he additionally commented. “That was a terrific supply of energy for me however I additionally felt pressured to satisfy these expectations. I hope you take pleasure in immediately’s present.”

Lee Dong Wook talked about how didn’t examine many references for his position, as he was making an attempt to keep away from imitating related fantasy characters. “I’m performing with the mindset that I ought to have enjoyable with it whereas staying true to the script,” he stated.

Jo Bo Ah shared that her character Nam Ji Ah could be very completely different from her personal character. She added, “She misplaced her mother and father when she was 9 years previous, and he or she’s spent 20 years pondering that they’ll come again sometime. I actually sympathize with that and it moved me.”

The actress additionally talked about taking over motion scenes for the drama. “It’s very completely different from the [action] performances I’ve accomplished earlier than, so it was loads of enjoyable,” she stated. “My teamwork with my co-star is essential, as we may get harm. I’ve accomplished loads of motion scenes with Lee Dong Wook, however he’s so thoughtful that I’ve been in a position to be snug whereas doing them.”

Kim Bum is making his return to the world of dramas 4 years after the 2016 drama “Mrs. Cop 2.” He stated, “I’m more than happy and nervously excited to be saying hi there to you for the primary time shortly.”

He shared about his character, “Yi Rang would possibly look evil and sharp from some views. However to me, he appears to be like very lonely.”

“I believe it could be exhausting to easily name Yi Rang a villain,” he continued. “Relatively than a villain, I believe he’s somebody who turns into very targeted on one thing and hooked on it.” He talked about that one in every of the issues Yi Rang turns into obsessive about is his brother, and he stated he’s been feeling many various feelings and studying so much whereas he’s performing.

“I’ve actually loved working with Lee Dong Wook,” the actor additionally stated. He added with fun, “There are a lot of scenes the place I needed to hate him, but it surely was exhausting to cover the truth that I actually like him.”

Kim Bum described how he’s making an attempt to behave in a manner that makes it clear his character isn’t absolutely human. “I put animalistic actions within the motion scenes,” he stated. “For instance, at instances when a human would possibly shake their first, I do a gesture that seems like I’m scratching. Once I land, I additionally attempt to give off the look of one thing near a beast.”

The trio additionally spoke about their chemistry. Lee Dong Wook stated, “Jo Bo Ah works very exhausting and is formidable. She may have a double do the powerful and tough strikes, however she all the time tries to do them herself, which has been nice to see. Since she works exhausting, I find yourself doing the identical.” Kim Bum praised them each by giving a thumbs up.

Lee Dong Wook additionally commented, “I observed even once we first met that Jo Bo Ah could be very open minded. After we’re speaking a couple of scene on set, she doesn’t insist on one thing for herself and as an alternative retains an open thoughts and is thoughtful towards her co-star. I believe that’s why our chemistry is sweet. She’s lovely, so on set I usually say, ‘Our Bo Ah is so fairly’ whereas we’re filming.”

Lee Dong Wook additionally joked, “The temper maker on set is usually me. These two spend all day laughing.”

Jo Bo Ah confirmed, “Like simply now, Lee Dong Wook is actually witty so he retains the temper on set very cheerful. I’m relying so much on the director and Lee Dong Wook whereas filming this challenge. My character is tough, and I ask them earlier than I determine about what gesture to make.” She additionally stated she jokingly describes Lee Dong Wook as her “instructor” as a result of she learns a lot from him and respects him to that stage.

She went on to say, “I believe Lee Dong Wook is doing a terrific job at taking the lead and I’m following him, and that’s what creates our chemistry.”

Kim Bum shared that he’s been relying on Lee Dong Wook as Jo Bo Ah does, and he’s been a terrific assist to him, calling him a “instructor” too. Lee Dong Wook praised him in return, saying that tales about heroes want a cool villain that’s match for the cool hero. “That appeal and sexiness is vital, and Kim Bum has all of it, so I hope you’ll take note of that,” stated Lee Dong Wook.

Lee Dong Wook additionally took the chance to share his gratitude for the present’s hard-working CG crew and stunt crew. Jo Bo Ah stated to followers, “I hope that you just’ll have the ability to snort and expertise some therapeutic whereas watching our drama throughout this tough time.” Kim Bum promised a really enjoyable drama and shared his hopes that everybody can have enjoyable and acquire energy whereas watching.

