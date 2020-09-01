Lee Dong Wook Shares Thoughts About His First Day On Set Of Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Upcoming tvN drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” has revealed new stills of Lee Dong Wook.

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is an “city fantasy drama” and tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director who is decided to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Lee Dong Wook portrays the gumiho Yi Yeon, who as soon as dominated as a dwelling god of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary however now lives within the metropolis. He travels between this world and the underworld whereas working as a choose who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the dwelling. He has every little thing from wealth and attraction to distinctive intelligence, however Yi Yeon will get caught up in a merciless love story as he turns into entangled with people.

Within the new stills, Lee Dong Wook places his motion expertise to the check on his first day on set, at what seems to be a marriage.

Lee Dong Wook stated, “As a result of there was a whole lot of motion and CG concerned within the sequence, to be trustworthy, the primary filming was a little bit troublesome. We had been in a position to end efficiently due to the director, the martial arts director, the motion workforce, and the workers’s thorough preparations.”

He added, “After the primary filming, I had a way of delight that we had accomplished a troublesome scene, and I gained belief within the crew. I felt relaxed realizing that each one I’ve to do is belief the individuals on set, and with that in thoughts, I’ve been doing effectively on set whereas trusting and counting on the crew members.”

A supply from the drama manufacturing stated, “We’re actually pleased, as we really feel that with Lee Dong Wook taking the reins within the position of Yi Yeon, we’ve match the primary items of the massive puzzle that’s ‘Story of the 9 Tailed.’ Lee Dong Wook is creating an immersive drama along with his evaluation and cautious analysis into the brand new character Yi Yeon. Please look ahead to Lee Dong Wook’s efficiency in ‘Story of the 9 Tailed.’”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” premieres in October.

