Lee Dong Wook Suits Up In Dashing Looks In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook because the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon, Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah, and Kim Bum as Lee Yeon’s brother Lee Rang. They discover themselves tangled in a mysterious case involving Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human type.

In episode 11, after turning down Imoogi’s provide to avoid wasting the lives of his brother Lee Rang (Kim Bum), Nam Ji Ah, and her dad and mom if he handed his personal physique over, Lee Yeon continued to unravel the thriller surrounding his brother and Nam Ji Ah himself, exuding the charisma and resourcefulness of a guardian spirit. In the top, he smiled in aid as he watched Nam Ji Ah lastly reunite together with her dad and mom.

Stills present Lee Yeon going searching for varied outfits along with author Kim Se Rom (Jung Yi Website positioning) and assistant director Pyo Jae Hwan (Kim Kang Min), hanging model-like poses as he tries on completely different fits. He first struts out in a flashy crimson swimsuit, happy along with his style alternative. Nonetheless, Kim Se Rom’s and Pyo Jae Hwan’s faces of disapproval clearly show that their opinions differ. Lee Yeon additionally tries on a extra formal swimsuit and tie with a dissatisfied expression, however his temper improves after the enthusiastic reactions from his companions.

When filming the scene, all three actors have been mentioned to have crammed the set with limitless laughter, which was amplified when Lee Dong Wook utilized his distinctive humorousness to embrace some ad-libs. He additionally earned loads of cheers from his fellow actors for his means to effortlessly pull off the modern outfits and took the time to take images to recollect the pleasurable scene.

The drama’s manufacturing workforce commented, “It’s laborious to think about Lee Yeon with out Lee Dong Wook. ‘Story of the 9-Tailed’ stands out on account of his excellent portrayal of Lee Yeon. Hold a watch out for a way Lee Yeon and Nam Ji Ah will win over her dad and mom with their relationship that has grown much more agency within the face of hardship.”

“Story of the 9-Tailed” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 10:30 p.m. KST.

