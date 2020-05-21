Lee Dong Wook Talks About New Drama + Opens Up About Struggling To Break Free From Dark Characters, Experiencing A Stoop, And More

Lee Dong Wook not too long ago sat down with W Korea for a candid interview wherein he opened up in regards to the impact his characters and initiatives have had on him, spoke about his upcoming drama, and rather more.

Within the interview shared on Might 19, Lee Dong Wook talked about filming the tvN drama “The Story of Gumiho” (literal title). The actor stars as a gumiho (mythological nine-tailed fox), and that is the primary Korean drama to function a male gumiho because the lead character. The drama is slated for an early September premiere, and he was requested if will probably be completely pre-produced earlier than it airs.

“It couldn’t be known as completely pre-produced, and we’re all hoping that we’ll have it filmed to a sure diploma earlier than the premiere,” he mentioned, including that there’s lots of CG work to be accomplished for the present.

“Its style is ‘city fantasy melodrama,’” he shared. “I’ve heard that that is the primary time there’s been a predominant storyline a couple of ‘male gumiho.’ It’s distinctive. The director and author are aiming to place a twist on typical concepts, and that’s thrilling too.”

The interviewer then requested Lee Dong Wook to share how he actually felt when his 2016-17 tvN drama “Goblin” grew to become a large hit.

“On the time, actually, I wasn’t capable of actually really feel how common ‘Goblin’ was,” he shared. “Whereas the present was on, I used to be simply so busy filming. It wasn’t simply me that was like that, many different actors would have been the identical method.”

He defined that when the present was accomplished, he all of a sudden had an enormous quantity of labor lined up reminiscent of commercials and photograph shoots.

“That’s after I thought, ‘It looks like I’m going to be busy now’ and ‘Issues are going properly as a result of the drama was a hit’,” he mentioned. “Nevertheless, on one hand I used to be cautious about not getting intoxicated by the happiness. I nonetheless say to different individuals and to Gong Yoo, ”Goblin’ is Gong Yoo’s drama and author Kim Eun Sook’s drama.’ It’s essential to create a very good environment, however I’ve by no means thought one thing like, ‘This result’s my very own.’”

The interviewer advised Lee Dong Wook that regardless of his lengthy profession, he’d by no means as soon as gave the impression to be narcissistic, regardless that the interviewer thought perhaps he’d change into that method after “Goblin.”

“The truth that individuals nonetheless speak so much about ‘Goblin’ exhibits that it was an attention-grabbing and nice drama,” he replied. “It’s my obligation and my project to shortly break free from that.”

“At any charge, it’s one thing that’s over now, it’s a previous honor, and much more than that, it was Gong Yoo’s drama,” he mentioned with amusing.

He went on to speak about his mindset as an actor. “By way of narcissism, I additionally agree that it’s required for this job,” he mentioned. “Since we’re in a scenario the place we’re all the time being chosen or evaluated, it could be arduous to endure for those who didn’t suppose to your self, ‘I’m good at this, there’s one thing that I do higher than different individuals.’ If that turns into extreme then, properly, it turns into a private drawback.”

“It’s not doable to please everybody on this job,” he mentioned. “It’s nice to only please fifty out of 100 individuals, nevertheless it’s straightforward to really feel damage due to the fifty individuals who hate me or aren’t thinking about me. That’s why there’s a have to repeat to your self, ‘I’m a very good particular person.’”

It was talked about to Lee Dong Wook that he’d mentioned in a earlier interview that he’s barely ever felt glad along with his personal work, and he was requested if he considers himself to be missing.

“I do,” he responded. “The phrases ‘You probably did properly’ are significant when another person says them, and I feel that I’ve to have a look at myself realistically. That character trait will be arduous typically, as a result of there are moments after I want to like myself however I’m purposely cautious not to do this. My company director typically tells me to not be so arduous on myself, however I say to them, ‘No, I’ve to totally perceive actuality. I’ve to know myself.’ Perhaps I’ve been capable of come this far due to that.”

He was requested if this trait of being strict about how he evaluates himself is separate from his vanity. “No, they’re related,” he mentioned. “That’s why I mentioned it may be arduous typically. There was a time after I went by a extreme hunch and didn’t depart my house for 2 to a few months. It was after the top of the JTBC drama ‘Life.’”

“I felt scared too about leaving the home,” he mentioned. “I felt like individuals would simply level at me once they noticed me, and I felt like nobody was on my aspect. I received so deep into that feeling that I was at all-time low. I didn’t meet up with anybody and I simply stayed at house or labored out.”

When requested if time had healed this, he replied, “That was a part of it, and likewise after I was misplaced in ideas about what was fallacious with me, I used to be helped so much by individuals who inspired me by telling me I’m a very good particular person. Gong Yoo was a type of individuals. I as soon as once more realized that even when going by a disaster and having a tough time, individuals are the essential factor.”

Lee Dong Wook additionally talked in regards to the impact of taking part in his character Search engine optimization Moon Jo within the drama “Strangers from Hell.” He shared that when he’d first begun the drama, he’d thought to himself that he shouldn’t get too immersed within the character.

“There are lots of villains, however he was somebody who not solely managed others, he additionally had a unique vibe to him than different villains,” he mentioned. He shared that he’d purposely accomplished much less preparation for the work as a result of he needed to immerse within the character solely to a sure diploma.

“When the drama was over, I assumed that I used to be okay,” he mentioned. “Nevertheless, there have been instances after I was ingesting with pals or acquaintances and even when all I did was have a look at them as soon as, they’d say, ‘Why are you taking a look at me like that?’ I regarded within the mirror at some point and I didn’t really feel like I used to be taking a look at myself, I had a peculiar and unfamiliar feeling as a substitute. So I assumed, ‘Ah, I’m not completely okay.’”

The actor shared that he’d had an analogous painful expertise whereas breaking free from a personality after he acted within the 2005 movie “Bittersweet Life.” He defined, “I used to be like a dried up fallen leaf, to the purpose that I questioned if I would die if it saved up,” he mentioned. “I felt like I’d dissipate or I’d fall to items if somebody simply tapped me frivolously. I didn’t have lots of experiences in society and I used to be much less mature psychologically, so being overcome by that feeling was scary.”

The interviewer steered that that ache could possibly be considered a badge of honor and that his threshold for the ache might probably change as soon as he turns into used to it. Lee Dong Wook agreed and mentioned, “There’s undoubtedly a way of accomplishment. And I feel, ‘If one thing tough occurs to me once more after appearing, then I understand how to let it go. I ought to maintain attempting issues.”

When requested in regards to the relationship between appearing and age, Lee Dong Wook mentioned, “I do surprise how lengthy I can do fantasy works and romantic comedies,” he mentioned. “In my expertise, there are lots of instances when romantic works want the male actor to be cute. After I do one thing type of cute whereas appearing and suppose, ‘When will viewers cease considering of me as cute?’ that’s after I all of a sudden really feel that I’m getting older.” He added with amusing, “Nevertheless, I feel I can nonetheless do a very good job at it.”

Lee Dong Wook shared that previously he had been burdened by a way of obligation over having to handle his household and different duties, so he hadn’t been capable of handle himself, however this modified three or 4 years in the past. “Now, for my very own sake, I’ve began to need to do issues that I personally need to do and revel in doing,” he mentioned.

After spending time determining simply what these issues are, Lee Dong Wook realized that he enjoys figuring out. “Like with fishing, I can spend two to a few hours fully on myself, with out enthusiastic about something,” he mentioned. “In life, often you don’t get again what you set in, however with train you get again what you set in. I actually like that.” Lee Dong Wook additionally shared that he enjoys watching and experiencing movies alone and looking to see how different individuals had felt whereas watching them.

Lee Dong Wook not too long ago hosted his personal speak present on SBS titled “As a result of I Need to Discuss” wherein he interviewed superstar company, and he spoke about his expertise.

“It was enjoyable, however arduous,” he mentioned. “Interviewing one visitor every week required 4 days value of labor. Even simply the paperwork I’d get as analysis could be 200 to 250 pages every time, and I’d meet with the manufacturing group to resolve what questions I’d ask. Studio filming would take a day, and one other day could be spent filming outdoors. It was a enjoyable expertise as a result of I used to be capable of work with a ‘good manufacturing group’ and a ‘good Jang Do Yeon.’”

Lee Dong Wook then shared his present ambitions. “I need to obtain extra recognition from the general public and other people within the business,” he mentioned. “Whether or not or not you obtain that’s straight related to the idea of ‘success.’ I hope that at some point I’ll really feel glad with myself. I don’t imply in any respect that every part I’ve accomplished up to now has been no good. I simply I need to really feel glad with myself too and really feel extra relaxed each day.” He added with amusing, “For that to occur, first off ‘The Story of Gumiho’ has to do properly, proper?”

Watch Lee Dong Wook interview Gong Yoo in “As a result of I Need to Discuss” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)