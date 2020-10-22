Lee Dong Wook Talks About Taking On New Challenges As An Actor, His Hobbies, And More

Lee Dong Wook talked about his mindset as an actor in his new interview with Nylon journal!

Adorning the cowl of Nylon, Lee Dong Wook reveals a playful but charismatic look. Lee Dong Wook exudes a fascinating aura whereas modeling varied types from an all-black outfit to an informal puffer jacket.

Within the interview that adopted the picture shoot, Lee Dong Wook revealed, “My purpose is to grow to be an actor viewers can belief, however I get pleasure from venturing out with out hesitation and endlessly taking over new challenges.” He added, “Usually, I get pleasure from listening to music and exercising to spend the time.”

At the moment, Lee Dong Wook is starring in “Story of the 9-Tailed,” a tvN drama that tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis, and the fearless producing director named Nam Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) who’s looking for out the reality behind the disappearance of her dad and mom.

On his actual character, Lee Dong Wook shared, “I don’t have a gumiho’s particular skill, and since I’ve to stay in accordance with society, I attempt to get together with everybody. Nonetheless, I are inclined to show a way of accountability correct to the position I’m given when it’s wanted.” He continued, “When the actors I work with give their opinions, I actively settle for them. Since I give my very own opinions, I want to have the ability to take heed to the opinions of others as nicely.”

Lee Dong Wook’s full pictorial and interview might be revealed in the November problem of Nylon.

Watch Lee Dong Wook in his new drama “Story of the 9-Tailed” under:

