Lee Dong Wook Thanks Jo Bo Ah For Thoughtful Gift And Warm Message On Set Of His New Film

Jo Bo Ah despatched Lee Dong Wook a candy present on set of his upcoming film “Single in Seoul” (literal title)!

On January 12, Lee Dong Wook posted images of him posing in entrance of a espresso truck together with the textual content, “Thanks, Bbo. (feat. Lee Dong Wook person guide). As anticipated, you recognize me so effectively.”

The espresso truck boasts a banner that reads, “Oppa, drink this and acquire power! To all of the workers of ‘Single in Seoul,’ please movie safely. Hwaiting, I’m cheering you on! From Jo Bo Ah.”

The banner subsequent to the espresso truck additionally features a “person guide” about Lee Dong Wook that reads, “Dong Wook oppa may generally get irritated, whiny, or say bizarre issues, however it’s all as a result of he’s affectionate and desires to get nearer to you. Please don’t be bowled over, and simply endure it 10 occasions. You’ll be able to grow to be shut associates.”

Within the remark part, Jo Bo Ah replied, “hehehe.. Grasp in there, Mr. Younger Ho [Lee Dong Wook’s character]!!!”

Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah not too long ago starred in tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” collectively. Even after the drama’s conclusion, the forged showcased their shut friendship when Lee Dong Wook and Jo Bo Ah despatched a espresso truck to the set of Kim Bum‘s upcoming JTBC drama “Regulation College” (literal title).

Lee Dong Wook’s upcoming movie “Single in Seoul,” additionally starring Im Soo Jung and Esom, will observe the story of three single folks being “single” in their very own methods and give attention to how issues change as soon as they cross paths. Lee Dong Wook will play Park Younger Ho, an influencer who embraces his single way of life so effectively that he receives a suggestion to jot down a e book about it.

