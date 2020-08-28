Lee Dong Wook Transforms Into An Alluring Gumiho In Teaser Poster For Upcoming Fantasy Drama

tvN’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Story of the 9 Tailed” launched a brand new charismatic teaser poster of Lee Dong Wook!

“Story of the 9 Tailed” is described as an “city fantasy drama” and it tells the story of a male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) named Yi Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) who has settled within the metropolis and the fearless producing director who is set to hunt him down (Jo Bo Ah).

Lee Dong Wook portrays the gumiho Yi Yeon, who as soon as dominated as a dwelling god of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Vary however now lives within the metropolis. He travels between this world and the underworld whereas working as a decide who punishes monsters that disturb the world of the dwelling. He has every little thing from wealth and attraction to distinctive intelligence, however Yi Yeon will get caught up in a merciless love story as he turns into entangled with people.

The principally black-and-white teaser poster highlights the grandeur of the traditional gumiho Yi Yeon. Lee Dong Wook skillfully portrays the fashionable gumiho who has an air of the Aristocracy and a nonchalant perspective. His alluring but chilly smile additionally conveys a profound and mysterious aura. A sliver of sunshine shines on his pale face, exposing his true id as a gumiho whereas giving some perception into his mysterious world.

Moreover, the crimson textual content on the poster reads, “Do you actually need to see it? The world I dwell in,” piquing viewers’ curiosity about Yi Yeon’s character.

The manufacturing group shared, “‘Story of the 9 Tailed’ is a brand new fantasy that may transcend how individuals have understood gumihos till now.”

“Story of the 9 Tailed” will premiere on October 7 at 10:50 p.m. KST because the follow-up to “Flower of Evil.” Watch a teaser for the drama right here!

