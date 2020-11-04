Lee Dong Wook Wanders In Despair After His Brush With Danger In “Story Of The 9-Tailed”

tvN’s “Story of the 9-Tailed” has revealed new stills of Lee Dong Wook forward of tonight’s episode!

“Story of the 9-Tailed” is a fantasy motion romance drama that stars Lee Dong Wook as the male gumiho (a legendary nine-tailed fox) Lee Yeon and Jo Bo Ah as producer Nam Ji Ah. They discover themselves tangled in a mysterious case involving Imoogi (Lee Tae Ri), a serpent beast in human kind.

Spoilers

In the earlier episode, Lee Yeon was confronted with a tough scenario the place he had to decide on between Nam Ji Ah and his youthful brother Lee Rang (Kim Bum) after they have been compelled to relive essentially the most terrifying moments of their lives. After some thought, Lee Yeon turned to the girl who had put him to the check and informed her, “I’ll quickly repay this debt correctly.” He then selected Lee Rang, who was within the forest of evil spirits, and took on the spirits collectively together with his brother.

Lee Yeon is roofed with blood and wounds within the new stills, trying uncharacteristically pallid and worn after his battle. With tears forming in his eyes, he stumbles throughout the desolate forest earlier than collapsing from exhaustion. Curiosity is mounting over how Lee Yeon got here to be trapped within the forest in addition to whether or not or not he’ll have the ability to reunite with Nam Ji Ah.

The drama’s manufacturing crew praised Lee Dong Wook, saying, “He’s an actor who by no means will get caught in a rut and constantly evokes us.” On the upcoming episode, they shared, “Look out for the aftermath of Lee Yeon’s choice to go to Lee Rang as an alternative of Nam Ji Ah.”

The subsequent episode of “Story of the 9-Tailed” airs on November 4 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

