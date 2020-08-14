Lee Eun Sang Announces 1st Solo Single “Stunning Scar”

Former X1 member Lee Eun Sang might be sharing his first solo single!
It’s now been introduced that Lee Eun Sang will launch the one album “Stunning Scar” on August 31. Take a look at his teaser images beneath!
Lee Eun Sang has additionally opened an official Twitter account and fan cafe.
[#이은상] 이은상 공식 트위터 및 팬카페 개설 안내
Twitter : https://t.co/lb6e0GKglb
Fan Cafe : https://t.co/mMGfp5fT4F#LeeEunSang #브랜뉴뮤직 #BRANDNEWMUSIC
— 이은상 (Lee Eun Sang) (@LES_BNM) August 13, 2020
Model New Music artist Lee Eun Sang gained a big fandom when he competed on Mnet’s “Produce X 101” final 12 months. He went on to advertise with this system’s undertaking group X1 till their disbandment in January.
