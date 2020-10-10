Lee Ga Eun Explains Why She No Longer Strives To Stand On Stage As A Singer, Picks Her Role Mannequin, And More

Singer-turned-actress Lee Ga Eun just lately posed for bnt Worldwide!

Lee Ga Eun made her debut on the younger age of 19 years previous (by Korean reckoning) when she was added to the lineup of After College in 2012. She defined that though her dream was initially to turn into an actress, the director of their company noticed a clip of her dancing and contacted her mom. “I stated I wasn’t assured in turning into a singer,” she stated, “however he instructed me simply to attempt taking classes. After taking a couple of classes, I noticed I couldn’t simply take classes.” She elaborated with fun, “I needed to follow with a purpose to take classes.”

When she joined After College, the group was already well-known and of their third yr of promotions. Lee Ga Eun was requested whether or not she felt any stress, and he or she responded, “At first, I actually simply couldn’t imagine it. Reasonably than being comfortable, I used to be so afraid. As a result of I used to be a trainee, we had by no means practiced collectively and even seen each other on the company. I used to be anxious about becoming a member of the group and thought of whether or not I’d turn into a burden to them on stage.” With a smile she shared, “I anxious quite a bit however after truly assembly the members, it was so snug and so they have been so good to me.”

Concerning her dream of turning into an actress, Lee Ga Eun shared, “My mom raised me to be very mature. Once I was youthful, I didn’t actually know discuss laborious issues with different individuals. That’s why after I watched dramas or films and noticed somebody who was like me, it felt like they have been explaining their ideas for me so I bought lots of consolation from that.”

She continued, “After seeing that, I believed dwelling a life that’s of assist to others can be significant. At my younger age, the best consolation I acquired was from actors. That’s why I believed that after I grew up, I needed to turn into somebody who comforted people who find themselves lonely by my appearing.”

Lee Ga Eun picked veteran actress Kim Hae Sook because the senior she most respects, explaining, “I needed to turn into an actress after watching her. There hasn’t been a single time that I’ve thought she was good at appearing. That’s as a result of she’s so good at appearing that it doesn’t even really feel like appearing.”

As her position mannequin, she picked Esom, sharing, “I actually like actress Esom. I actually like her movie ‘Microhabitat’ that I’ve seen it a number of occasions. I imagine there’s an appearing type and a way of life that’s distinctive to Esom. Reasonably than need to repeat that, I need to turn into somebody whose colour is as outlined as her.”

Since she’s now formally launched into her journey as an actress, Lee Ga Eun was requested whether or not she was placing apart her profession as a singer. She replied, “I don’t assume I’ve any need to advertise on music reveals as a singer anymore. Now, I’ve a stronger need to make music that comforts others. That’s why I usually take into consideration releasing music that I’ve participated within the songwriting or lyrics for. Not as my fundamental work, however I need to often launch songs for my followers.”

The interviewer requested whether or not Lee Ga Eun had shut movie star associates, to which she responded, “I’m near the individuals I used to be associates with earlier than my debut, since we have been little. I’m the kind to make long-lasting, deep relationships. For celebrities, I’m shut with gugudan‘s Hana, whom I met whereas filming the net drama ‘One other Peaceable Day of Second-Hand Gadgets.’”

When requested how she wish to be remembered by the general public, Lee Ga Eun shared, “Not simply to the general public, however to everybody I meet all through my life, I want to be remembered as ‘somebody who’s deserving of receiving love.’”

To her followers, the star commented, “Reasonably than attempt to persuade me, they look forward to me and assist me. In addition they like me for who I’m, so I’m grateful. I hope we are able to proceed to remain collectively sooner or later. I’m additionally at all times supporting my followers so I hope they’ll get energy from seeing me too.”

Supply (1)