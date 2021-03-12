Lee Ga Eun Joins Cast Of New tvN Drama Starring Jo Yeo Jeong, Ha Jun, And More

Former After College member Lee Ga Eun has been forged in tvN’s new drama “Excessive Class”!

“Excessive Class” is a thriller suspense drama in regards to the harmful lies and hypocrisies hidden behind the right lives of the ladies who reside within the high 0.1 p.c of society.

Lee Ga Eun has been forged as Rachel Jo, a instructor at an HSC worldwide college who grew up overseas in Canada. She thinks of her work as only a job and turns off her work cellphone as quickly as she clocks off so she will pursue her leisure actions. She is described as a cool and puzzling character who’s laser-focused on sustaining her work-life steadiness.

“Excessive Class” additionally stars Jo Yeo Jeong, Kim Ji Soo, Ha Jun, Park Se Jin, and Gong Hyun Joo. Jo Yeo Jeong stars because the lawyer Tune Yeo Wool, who loses every thing when she is framed for her husband’s homicide. Kim Ji Soo stars as Nam Ji Solar, the “queen bee” among the many moms on the worldwide college the place Tune Yeo Wool’s son attends.

Ha Jun performs Danny Oh, a instructor on the college and a former ice hockey participant. Park Se Jin performs Hwang Na Yoon, a single mom who’s the one one who’s pleasant to Tune Yeo Wool. Gong Hyun Joo performs Cha Do Younger, a former high actress who follows Nam Ji Solar round as a result of she desires to be again within the highlight.

“Excessive Class” is about to premiere within the second half of 2021.

