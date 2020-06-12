Lee Ga Eun To Release New Music Through Project Album

Lee Ga Eun shall be making her return as a singer!

On June 12, her company Excessive Leisure said, “Lee Ga Eun, who has made her mark as a singer as a member of After Faculty and a participant of ‘Produce 48,’ shall be releasing a track by way of a mission album.”

“PROJECT 10” is a mission that gives musicians with numerous routes to showcase their vocal abilities. A complete of 9 musicians will both rearrange a basic track or launch a brand new track that displays their distinctive vocal coloration. Lee Ga Eun would be the sixth singer to take part within the mission, and this shall be her first official musical launch in roughly a yr since her solo track “Bear in mind You” final July.

“MUZIC: lab” most important composer Park Kyung Don said, “We began this mission for individuals who love music. We’re grateful to be joined by Lee Ga Eun, who has a deep sincerity and love for music and has captivated the general public. We hope folks shall be excited to see how Lee Ga Eun’s voice will come along with a basic track that has been rearranged in a brand new, refreshing means.”

Lee Ga Eun’s track for “PROJECT 10” shall be launched on June 26.

