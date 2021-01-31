Lee Ga Ryung Confronts Sung Hoon About Affair After Finding His 2nd Phone On “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)”

Prepare for a tense confrontation on the following episode of TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”!

“Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” is a brand new drama that follows the marital troubles of three {couples} who’re at totally different levels of their lives. The present has been breaking information straight out of the gate: final week, its premiere set a brand new file for the best viewership rankings ever achieved by any drama in TV Chosun historical past—a file that it went on to interrupt the next evening with its second episode.

Spoilers

The earlier episode of “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” ended on a cliffhanger, with Boo Hye Ryung (performed by Lee Ga Ryung) unexpectedly discovering her husband Pan Sa Hyun (Sung Hoon)’s secret second telephone.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming third episode, the married couple faces off in an icy confrontation by which Boo Hye Ryung glares daggers at her dishonest husband. When introduced with the proof of his affair, Pan Sa Hyun lowers his head, unable to look his spouse within the eye. The pictures increase the query of whether or not this incident will open the gate to an inevitable divorce—or take the couple in one other path completely.

The producers of “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” praised the passionate appearing of the 2 leads and teased, “Sung Hoon and Ga Ryung’s ‘face-off on skinny ice,’ which marks the start of a torrent [of problems], is a scene that realistically captures the agitation and ache skilled by a pair of their thirties.”

They added, “Please stay up for seeing how Boo Hye Ryung, who’s unparalleled in her self-assertion, makes an attempt to answer the revelation that Pan Sa Hyun’s suspicious habits was an extramarital affair.”

The subsequent episode of “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” will air on January 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Sung Hoon in his film “Are You in Love” with subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)