Lee Hae In (Of “Produce 101” And I.B.I) Announces Plans For Debut + CLC’s Eunbin Shows Support

Former “Produce 101” contestant and I.B.I member Lee Hae In is lastly gearing up for her long-awaited debut!

On July 2, Lee Hae In took to Instagram to introduced that she was making ready to make her debut below a brand new company. The singer first entered the highlight in 2016 on the primary season of Mnet’s “Produce 101,” after which she briefly promoted as a member of the venture group I.B.I and later appeared on Mnet’s “Idol Faculty.”

Lee Hae In posted the next message:

Hey, that is Hae In. I’ve come to share some information with you immediately! I’m presently within the ultimate levels of preparation for my debut below The Groove Firm and am aiming to debut someday within the second half of this 12 months! I’m at all times grateful to the members of the family with whom I’m making this new begin after a protracted wait. Lastly, I need to inform my followers, who’ve waited even longer than I’ve, that I like you greater than anybody, and I’m extra grateful to you than anybody. I’ll always remember these emotions of earnest longing, and I’ll turn into a Hae In that always appears to be like again at my beginnings, so I’d be grateful in the event you confirmed plenty of anticipation [for my debut]!

Instantly afterwards, CLC’s Eunbin—who appeared alongside Lee Hae In on the primary season of “Produce 101″—adorably confirmed her assist with an affectionate remark. The idol wrote, “Your largest fan on the planet might be ready proper right here,” then added a coronary heart emoji.

Are you excited to see Lee Hae In lastly make her debut?