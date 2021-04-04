Lee Hae Young And Wang Bit Na Start Scheming After Kim So Hyun Finds Out About Their Affair On “River Where The Moon Rises”

KBS 2TV’s “River Where the Moon Rises” has shared a sneak peek of Lee Hae Young and Wang Bit Na plotting their subsequent transfer!

Spoilers

On the most recent episode of “River Where the Moon Rises,” Princess Pyeonggang (performed by Kim So Hyun) caught the adulterous Go Gained Pyo (Lee Hae Young) and Queen Jin (Wang Bit Na) red-handed by efficiently laying a lure to ensnare them. Pretending to have obtained proof of their adultery, Pyeonggang tricked the 2 lovers into attempting to steal again their love letters—thus proving the existence of the love letters and confirming their affair.

As Go Gained Pyo and Queen Jin removed Pyeonggang’s mom, Queen Yeon, by falsely framing her for adultery, their fates on the palace could be sealed if it ever got here to gentle that they had been having an affair.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Queen Jin is visibly trembling in concern as she and Go Gained Pyo talk about the truth that their fates now lie in Pyeonggang’s fingers. Nevertheless, in distinction to Queen Jin’s terrified expression, Go Gained Pyo appears to have made up his thoughts to take motion, elevating the query of what sort of counterattack he has in thoughts.

To learn the way Pyeonggang will try to make use of her new ammo towards the scheming duo—and the way the artful Go Gained Pyo will reply to this new hazard—tune in to the following episode of “River Where the Moon Rises” on April 5 at 9:30 p.m. KST!

