Lee Hee Joon Explodes With Rage As He Confronts Kim Jung Nan In “Mouse”

Pressure is escalating between Lee Hee Joon and Kim Jung Nan in SBS’s “Mouse”!

“Mouse” is about an harmless and upright police officer named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his dad and mom. The 2 staff as much as monitor down an evil psychopathic predator.

Spoilers

In the final episode, Go Moo Chi discovered about Han Website positioning Joon’s (Ahn Jae Wook‘s) spouse Sung Ji Eun (Kim Jung Nan) whereas investigating the dying of Oh Bong Yi’s grandmother (Kim Younger Okay). He grew to become sure that Han Website positioning Joon and Sung Ji Eun’s son Sung Yo Han (Kwon Hwa Woon) was the serial killer who killed his older brother Go Moo Received (Kim Younger Jae).

Go Moo Chi shot Sung Yo Han whereas he was attacking Jung Ba Reum, and the 2 had been carried to the emergency room collectively in a horrible state. Moreover, when Jung Ba Reum lastly awoke, he had an empty gaze as if he had develop into a special individual, delivering a surprising ending to the viewers.

In the newly launched stills, Go Moo Chi and Sung Ji Eun share a heated dialogue whereas harboring anger and hatred in direction of one another after they meet within the hospital foyer. Go Moo Chi, eyes vast and veins popping, approaches Sung Ji Eun whereas shaking his fingers. Sung Ji Eun appears to be like pale, and with tears in her eyes, she finally falls to the bottom, elevating questions as to what Go Moo Chi may have mentioned to her. Moreover, viewers are curious to find out about what’s going to occur to Jung Ba Reum and Sung Yo Han, who’re standing on the crossroads of life and dying.

Lee Hee Joon and Kim Jung Nan impressed the workers on set as they created a chilly environment and portrayed their characters’ deep feelings. Kim Jung Nan shared, “[Go Moo Chi] is a personality that could be very obscure,” whereas sending countless assist for Lee Hee Joon who needed to painting the total weight and depth of Go Moo Chi’s complicated emotions.

The manufacturing staff shared, “Due to all of the love from the viewers, we’re sustaining a cheerful development of attaining a brand new private greatest in viewership rankings each episode. Sincerely, we thanks. Please sit up for the story of episode 7 during which the 2 actors, who make everybody on set concentrate by showcasing their nice focus in each scene, painting their highly effective emotional appearing as soon as once more.”

The subsequent episode of “Mouse” airs on March 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

The subsequent episode of "Mouse" airs on March 24 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

