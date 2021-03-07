Lee Hee Joon, Kyung Soo Jin, And Block B’s P.O Make An Unlikely Team In “Mouse”

“Mouse” shared some stills of the turbulent teamwork between Lee Hee Joon, Kyung Soo Jin, and Block B’s P.O!

tvN’s “Mouse” is about an harmless and upright younger man named Jung Ba Reum (Lee Seung Gi) and a hardened detective named Go Moo Chi (Lee Hee Joon) who believes in nothing however revenge in opposition to the serial killer who murdered his mother and father. The 2 workforce as much as observe down an evil predator who is named the “prime 1 % of psychopaths.”

Lee Hee Joon’s character, Go Moo Chi, is the lawless detective of the violent crimes division, who appears extra like a gangster than precise gangsters. Kyung Soo Jin performs Choi Hong Joo, the manufacturing director (PD) of a present affairs TV present, who has been acknowledged as a genius regardless of her younger age. P.O performs Shin Sang, the youngest member of the violent crimes division, who is commonly tasked with attempting to carry Go Moo Chi again from his lawless conduct.

The brand new stills present Lee Hee Joon, Kyung Soo Jin, and P.O within the violent crimes division workplace as they proceed the hunt for the evil predator. Go Moo Chi seems severe as ever, staring on the monitor with a centered expression on his face. Choi Hong Joo seems over his shoulder and likewise seems severe at no matter she sees, whereas Shin Sang observes all of it with bafflement. However within the subsequent nonetheless, Go Moo Chi will get to his toes in anger, startling even Choi Hong Joo.

This episode of “Mouse” will air on March 10 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

