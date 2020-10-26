Lee Hello, Jamie, And Baek A Yeon Get Together For Halloween “Okay-Pop Star” Reunion + Somi, Younha, And More Respond

“Okay-Pop Star” alumni Lee Hello, Jamie, and Baek A Yeon reunited for an early Halloween occasion!

On October 25, the three singers, who entered the highlight collectively as the ultimate high 3 on the primary season of SBS’s “Okay-Pop Star” nearly 9 years in the past, revealed that that they had met up tor a enjoyable Halloween bash.

All three stars took to Instagram to share pictures of their horny Halloween costumes—prompting a flood of admiring feedback from their superstar associates.

Baek A Yeon posted a photograph of herself and wrote, “Early Halloween,” earlier than including in a remark, “Picture by Jamie.”

Singer Younha responded to the put up by commenting, “Oh wow,” whereas Lee Hello wrote, “It’s getting sizzling in right here.” Photographer Jamie additionally expressed her approval by writing, “That’s what I’m speaking about…”

Each Lee Hello and Jamie posted the identical photograph of themselves posing collectively, and Somi confirmed love by playfully commenting on each posts, “Oh my.”

Younha additionally responded to Lee Hello’s photograph by writing, “Whoa,” whereas Jamie commented, “That is it~.” Baek A Yeon got here simply shy of a keyboard smash as she responded within the feedback, “Aaaahhhhhhhh so fairly.”

Well-known composer and producer Ryan Jhun responded to Jamie’s put up by writing, “Early swag,” whereas Baek A Yeon enthusiastically wrote, “That is completely loopy [hot].”

Which of the three singers’ Halloween costumes is your favourite? Tell us within the feedback beneath!