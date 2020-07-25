Lee Hi Explains Why She Decided To Join AOMG

Lee Hi has participated in a photograph shoot and interview with Elle, the place she talked about her new company AOMG.

When her unique contract with YG got here to an finish, she introduced her departure from the corporate final December. Not too long ago, the singer joined AOMG and is presently selling her track “HOLO.”

Regarding the purpose why she selected AOMG as her new label, Lee Hi shared, “I heard many good issues about AOMG from Code Kunst and Grey, and AOMG was the primary firm to achieve out to me after my contract with YG got here to an finish. After that, I had conferences with a number of firms, however I remembered the joyful vibe I felt once I had a meal with AOMG’s CEO Kim Soo Hyuk (DJ Pumkin) and Code Kunst. I used to be intrigued by the love and closeness of the AOMG artists, and I particularly got here to belief the label as a result of the CEO Jay Park can also be a singer. I believe AOMG will be capable of perceive me quite a bit by way of music.”

Lee Hi talked about her dedication to try for her objectives, saying, “I plan to comply with my selection whereas working exhausting on what I can do now. I don’t assume I’ll remorse it if I attempt earlier than it’s too late.”

Lee Hi’s full photograph unfold and interview shall be obtainable within the August situation of Elle.

