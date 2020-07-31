Lee Hi Names The One Variety Show She Doesn’t Want To Go On, Shares What It’s Like When AKMU Bickers, And More

Lee Hi was the most recent visitor on “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music At Midday”!

On July 31, Lee Hi and Lee Seok Hoon appeared on the printed of MBC FM4U’s “Kim Shin Younger’s Hope Music At Midday.” Kim Shin Younger talked about to Lee Hi, “When you appeared final 12 months, you mentioned your hobbies had been ingesting alone and liquor. Has that modified?” Lee Hi answered, “Today, I don’t drink a lot. I’ve lots to take action I don’t drink usually.”

Concerning Lee Hi’s latest look on JTBC’s “Start Once more,” Kim Shin Younger requested, “Because it was your first [fixed] selection present, weren’t you nervous? Do you sometimes get nervous?”

Lee Hi replied, “I used to be so nervous. I received the decision to look by AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun. Soo Hyun recurrently informed me a variety of good issues about this system so I agreed as quickly as I received the decision. Since Jung Seung Hwan was there, and Soo Hyun was there too, I naturally started to speak lots.”

She hilariously added, “Soo Hyun speaks very well in a really enjoyable however straight-forward method. I heard that her brother Chan Hyuk has by no means gained an argument in opposition to her. Soo Hyun is a really expert speaker who doesn’t stutter. Nobody can win in opposition to her. Nevertheless, she does it in a method that doesn’t make you’re feeling unhealthy.”

Persevering with about AKMU, Lee Hi shared, “Soo Hyun tries to not make conditions the place they are going to argue. It’s as a result of Soo Hyun has such an excellent character. Nevertheless, since they’re siblings, Chan Hyuk usually bickers, however even I haven’t seen him win as soon as.”

Lee Hi was requested to choose which selection program she wish to seem on subsequent, to which she candidly responded, “I wish to go on each program that calls me. Besides ‘Legislation of the Jungle…’”

Host Kim Shin Younger additionally requested, “What’s one thing you don’t ever wish to do once more?” Lee Hi picked dyeing her hair, explaining, “I don’t like dyeing my hair to a lighter tone. I like black hair. I used to be photos from once I had dyed hair and light-weight hair simply doesn’t go well with me. My scalp additionally harm a lot.”

