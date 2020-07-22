Lee Hi Officially Signs With AOMG Ahead Of Comeback

Lee Hi is now formally an AOMG artist!

On July 22, the label welcomed the soloist and requested followers to look ahead to her subsequent chapter.

[이하이 (LEE HI)]

Welcome, LEE HI!



We’re proud to announce that the extremely proficient artist, LEE HI has been formally signed with AOMG.

Please look ahead to her subsequent chapter with AOMG.

–@leehi_hi #이하이 #LEEHI#AOMG pic.twitter.com/pTLf121hDb — aomgofficial (@AOMGOFFICIAL) July 22, 2020

Lee Hi is a solo artist who debuted in 2012 beneath YG Leisure after gaining fame because the runner-up of “Ok-pop Star Season 1.” When her unique contract with YG got here to an finish, she introduced her departure from the corporate final December. After being in talks with different businesses together with AOMG this 12 months, she’s now formally an AOMG artist!

AOMG is a hip hop and R&B label based by Jay Park in 2013. Lee Hi joins a roster of artists that features Jay Park, Simon Dominic, Grey, LOCO, Cha Cha Malone, ELO, Code Kunst, Woo Received Jae, Punchnello, and extra.

Lee Hi is gearing as much as make a much-anticipated comeback on July 23 with “HOLO.” Take a look at her teasers right here!