Lee Hi Shares Her Thoughts On Songwriting, What She Does On Her Days Off, And More

Lee Hi lately participated in an interview and pictorial for the style journal Marie Claire.

Within the interview, she shared, “I’m spending my days busy and completely happy. I like having plenty of work to do, so I’m doing plenty of issues directly, together with engaged on the subsequent album. I used to be nervous when the information about me signing with AOMG unfold earlier than I might make it official, however now I’m glad that folks have been taking an curiosity in my profession.”

She talked slightly about Code Kunst, with whom she had labored with earlier than she joined AOMG. “I believe that my music tastes are slightly uncommon, however Code Kunst and I like the identical music, so we are able to talk nicely. Once I say, ‘Let’s do that,’ he is aware of what I imply. Once I work with him, I believe I could make music that’s the most like myself. He’s additionally quick at working. If I ship him a demo late at night time, he’ll end it by the subsequent morning.”

About songwriting, she mentioned, “I get pleasure from making songs and I nonetheless do it now, however I don’t essentially assume that solely songs you make are good songs. I’m not a songwriter or producer, however a singer. I believe that it’s extra essential for me to interpret and sing songs in my very own means. However I do wish to share my tales with the world, so I attempt to put relatable lyrics into my album. So long as it’s a track that exhibits who I’m and it’s a pleasant track to hearken to, then it doesn’t matter who wrote it.”

Lee Hi added that she was taking part extra within the common album manufacturing course of. “For ‘HOLO,’ I attended all of the conferences for the album cowl, the transferring teaser, the blending and mastering, the music present broadcasts, and the overseas promotions,” she mentioned. “Up to now, I might get an excellent track, sing it nicely, and placed on an excellent efficiency, however now I can contact artists that I wish to work with and luxuriate in a extra pure manufacturing course of. Consequently, I used to be very busy throughout this comeback, nevertheless it was enjoyable.”

On her days off, she mentioned, “I postpone cleansing the home once I’m busy, so I do it when I’ve day off. If I do this, then the subsequent time I come dwelling, I’ll really feel completely happy. I clear, do the laundry, eat some good meals, and spend a while alone. I don’t usually watch TV, however typically I watch previous sitcoms like ‘Trendy Household’ and ‘Why Can’t We Cease Them’.”

Lee Hi additionally talked about her expertise on the present “Start Once more.” “I wasn’t signed with an company on the time that the casting provide got here in,” she defined. “The manufacturing workers have been capable of contact me via AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun, who was on the present on the time. It’s a present that Soo Hyun talked about lots, so I agreed. We ready much more for the present than was proven on TV. We might observe for eight hours straight. That wasn’t straightforward, however we felt chargeable for cheering up the general public in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. After it ended, it was each a aid and a remorse. It was exhausting, nevertheless it was a significant shoot. I believe that I want to do it once more.”

Lee Hi made her comeback with the digital single “HOLO” in late July.

