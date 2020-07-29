Lee Hi Shares Which AOMG Artist She Wants To Work With, Plans To Work With AKMU Once more, And More

On July 28, Lee Hi and Jeong Sewoon had been company on the SBS Energy FM radio present “Park So Hyun’s Love Sport.”

Lee Hi not too long ago had a comeback with “HOLO” and introduced that she had signed with the label AOMG. She mentioned, “I mentioned a number of occasions that I needed to collaborate with Loco from the label. I like Loco’s albums and songs. I used to be doing a stay broadcast on social media and sang a medley of songs from AOMG artists. I sang one among Loco’s songs and it match properly.”

AOMG is thought for signing rappers and hip hop artists. Requested if she was planning for a change in style, she mentioned, “Lots of people are interested by this. I joined the label as a result of I needed to make my very own music. I’m going to maintain making the music that I’m good at.”

On “HOLO,” Lee Hi labored once more with The Barberettes’ Ahn Shin Ae, who had beforehand labored together with her on “Maintain My Hand.” Lee Hi mentioned, “I favored working collectively on ‘Maintain My Hand,’ so I used to be the primary to contact her. She despatched me the music whereas spending time at dwelling because of COVID-19. This music lingered probably the most in my head, so I picked it immediately.”

Lee Hi additionally shared some tales from filming the music video. “The scene within the water was exhausting,” she mentioned. “I assumed it was going to be straightforward, so I readily agreed to do it. I used to be assured as a result of I was within the YMCA Youth Sports activities Membership, however there is a motive we put on swimsuits. It’s actually exhausting to go within the water together with your garments on.”

Lee Hi additionally talked in regards to the potential for an additional collaboration with AKMU’s Lee Soo Hyun. She mentioned, “We’re in several companies now, and Lee Soo Hyun is engaged on her personal music and AKMU’s music as properly. If it’s attainable, I’d love to do a HI SUHYUN in our twenties.”

