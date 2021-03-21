Lee Hwi Jae’s Agency Issues Statement About Signed Brave Girls Album Being Sold Online

Lee Hwi Jae’s company, Dice Leisure, has issued a press release after his signed Brave Girls CD was seen being bought on-line.

On March 21, Dice Leisure acknowledged, “Lee Hwi Jae’s supervisor on the time was in command of taking good care of the signed albums he acquired from singers within the automotive. He remembers that Brave Girls’ CD was additionally stored within the automotive together with the others. It’s tough to find out the circumstances during which this CD left his possession. Whatever the purpose, we apologize for not having taken correct care of the present with the treasured message. We really feel apologetic towards Brave Girls and their followers. We are going to take higher care of items in future to ensure this situation doesn’t happen once more.”

On March 19, a submit with a photograph of Brave Girls’ third mini album “Excessive Heels,” which was launched in June 2016, was uploaded in a web-based group. The album within the photograph had a signed message devoted to Lee Hwi Jae that learn, “Whats up, Lee Hwi Jae sunbaenim. We met on the ‘Vitamin’ shoot, however do you bear in mind us? Our album this time is de facto nice, we hope that you’ll hearken to it.” The poster of the photograph claimed that that they had purchased the album secondhand and wrote, “This album grew to become a sizzling subject after Brave Girls grew to become a sizzling subject, and nobody was shopping for this so I simply purchased it.”

Brave Girls is at present having fun with a surge in recognition after their 2017 music “Rollin’” went viral on-line. The music has now achieved an ideal all-kill on the charts and the lady group has gained six music trophies to this point for the music after selling it once more after 4 years.

Supply (1)

Prime Picture Credit score: Xportsnews