Lee Hyori Apologizes To Yoo Jae Suk And Rain On “How Do You Play?” About Recent Controversy

On the July 11 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain continued to arrange for his or her group debut as SSAK3. Earlier, SSAK3 dropped the MV and single for his or her first cowl track.

The episode kicked off with the three members on the recording studio, assembly with the producer, Lee Sang Quickly, and the arranger, Taking part in Youngster. Lee Sang Quickly mentioned, “That is the primary time that I’ve made a track with such a quick tempo and a enjoyable vibe.”

Lee Hyori joked to her husband, “Why are you me like a stranger?” Yoo Jae Suk commented, “It’s since you’re Linda G proper now.” Lee Hyori then greeted her husband as her alter ego, saying, “Like a rose with thorns, I’m stunning however you possibly can’t get too shut.”

Zico visited the members on the studio and Rain defined to the opposite members the rationale behind their latest collaboration, “Summer season Hate.” Rain mentioned, “Zico despatched me a textual content at first of February. He mentioned there was a track that he needed to do with me. I listened to it and it was actually good.”

Zico added, “I contacted him earlier than the ‘Gang’ syndrome broke out.” He shared that he had come to the studio to assist the members with writing the rap components. Lee Sang Quickly commented, “I can’t imagine that Zico helps with the rap half for a track I wrote.”

Within the subsequent a part of the episode, Rain labored with the choreography staff to create the dance for the group’s title monitor. The opposite members joined him for follow a number of days later. Earlier than rehearsal started, Yoo Jae Suk mentioned to Lee Hyori, “Earlier than we debut…”

Lee Hyori mentioned, “I’ll watch out.” She began to tear up and added, “I ought to go away the group. You ought to get another person.” Yoo Jae Suk and Rain opposed this, saying, “Then we’d should do it with the 2 of us.” Yoo Jae Suk added, “These are issues that occur as you undergo life.” Lee Hyori continued, “I used to be too excited. I ought to cease being Linda G. I shouldn’t trigger a lot hassle for the staff.”

Yoo Jae Suk and Rain gave her tissues and comforted her, saying, “Lee Hyori can also be human.” Lee Hyori apologized as soon as once more and mentioned, “I used to be too inconsiderate.”

This was concerning the latest controversy over Lee Hyori and YoonA’s Instagram Dwell broadcast in a karaoke room. Each artists have since apologized.

On a lighter observe, the SSAK3 members talked about Rain’s commercials and ad-libs. Rain mentioned, “What’s flawed with ‘Enjoyable’? In case you’re going to be like this, I’m going to file ‘Enjoyable’ on my own and ask Jessi or Hwasa to affix me.” Lee Hyori protested, “I already picked [Uhm] Jung Hwa, Jessi, and Hwasa, so you must do it with another person.” Rain quipped, “I’ve already give you a reputation. ‘Refund Expeditionary Drive.’”

The three members then started practising their new choreography in earnest.

