Lee Hyori Considers Yoo Jae Suk’s Offer To Form A Co-Ed Group Together On “How Do You Play?”

Yoo Jae Suk made Lee Hyori an attention-grabbing provide on MBC’s “How Do You Play?”

“How Do You Play?” is a actuality program that started off with the objective of discovering out what Yoo Jae Suk did on his days off. All through the present, Yoo Jae Suk tried varied challenges resembling studying to play the drums, turning into a trot singer, and serving fried rooster.

On the Could 9 episode, producing director (PD) Kim Tae Ho instructed Yoo Jae Suk that his comeback as Yoo San Seul (his trot persona) can be pushed again in order to not compete with the present reputation of “Mister Trot.”

“Because it’s going to be summer time quickly, let’s change genres,” Kim Tae Ho mentioned. “Final summer time, there have been lots of articles about this. They mentioned that dance music was going lacking. Ballad songs had been dominating the charts. Let’s differentiate ourselves out there and launch a summery dance track.”

Yoo Jae Suk recommended, “There aren’t many co-ed teams, so let’s make one. If we’re going to make a gaggle, it needs to be a co-ed one.” He then visited Lee Sang Min (previously of the co-ed group Roo’ra), Lee Ji Hye (previously of the co-ed group S#arp), Kim Sung Soo (a part of the co-ed group Cool), and Yoon Il Sang (hit producer behind lots of Cool’s songs).

Lee Sang Min mentioned, “Blended gender teams had been a part of a selected era. They had been liked by women and men of all ages, however fandoms don’t have a tendency to love blended teams.” He added, “They had been common within the 1990s. Blended teams may assist the manufacturing firm maximize income, however they went away when the tradition shifted towards fandoms. Followers didn’t need to see their idols with folks of the alternative gender on stage. It’s arduous to see blended gender teams these days.”

The friends advisable some potential group members to Yoo Jae Suk, with Lee Ji Hye choosing Kang Min Kyung (of DAVICHI) and Yoon Il Sang choosing Ailee. Lee Sang Min mentioned, “When you’re going to do that, that you must come out swinging. Do it with Lee Hyori and Lia Kim. Come out sturdy.” He additionally jokingly advisable Yoo Hee Yeol, Jo Jung Suk, and Park Search engine optimization Joon.

In the long run, Yoo Jae Suk went to Jeju Island to go to Lee Hyori and persuade her to affix his group. The 2 developed a sibling-like chemistry once they labored collectively years in the past on the range present “Household Outing.”

After he defined his mission, Lee Hyori mentioned, “The important thing level is that the members need to be pleasant with one another. You need to smile and snort whereas performing summer time songs. Your power will come shining by way of. So long as you decide the proper members, I feel will probably be good. You need to do one thing distinctive together with your music or your costumes.”

Regardless of herself, Lee Hyori started to get within the mission. “Can I audition?” she requested. “So long as there aren’t any age restrictions. You ought to do the whole lot by way of auditions. Don’t simply decide folks you’re buddies with.”

Yoo Jae Suk was shocked by her directness and mentioned, “I’m actually grateful, however you’re so direct that I really feel intimidated.” Lee Hyori responded, “I instantly really feel interested in this mission. Wouldn’t I be good for a blended gender group to mild up the summer time? I’m beginning to get grasping about this.”

She continued, “I’ve promoted rather a lot in the summertime. As Fin.Okay.L and as a solo artist. I promoted when it was scorching as a result of you must put on much less garments when it’s scorching.” Yoo Jae Suk mentioned that lots of people had advisable he decide her and he or she mentioned, “However why? There are lots of children lately. I feel Hwasa would play the the function of Ji Hyun in Roo’ra very well. Or ITZY’s Yeji may play the function of Chae Ri Na.”

Lee Sang Quickly was initially apprehensive about Lee Hyori leaving their dwelling to advertise in Seoul for an prolonged time period. Nevertheless, after watching her and Yoo Jae Suk carry out karaoke collectively, he noticed, “You two need to do one thing or different. You guys seem like you actually need to do that.” The episode ended with Lee Hyori nonetheless wavering on a solution, saying, “Even when it wasn’t me, I hope that you simply get good outcomes from this.”

Would you need to see Lee Hyori and Yoo Jae Suk kind a co-ed group collectively?

Try the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

