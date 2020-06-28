Lee Hyori Explains Why “Hyori’s Homestay” Is Unlikely To Return With A New Season

Lee Hyori spoke about the opportunity of her standard JTBC selection present “Hyori’s Homestay” getting a brand new season.

On June 28, Lee Hyori held a stay broadcast on Instagram whereas volunteering at an animal shelter. She shared, “I’m at an animal shelter proper now with my associates from Jeju Island. The shelter is run by an aged girl, and lots of assist remains to be wanted right here. After I return to Jeju Island after working busily in Seoul, I’m busy as soon as extra with taking good care of [animals].”

She added, “I want that the general public’s consciousness and therapy of animals would enhance. That is how I maintain myself. At any time when I discover myself falling into a flashy way of life and forgetting about what’s happening on the earth, I come right here to spend time realizing what’s necessary in my life and the way grateful I needs to be for that. It feels like I’m studying, relatively than taking part in voluntary service. Cleansing up their droppings… Actually, there are various issues on the earth which are a lot dirtier than animal droppings. Now, I’m so used to it that I’ve no bother cleansing them up. Should you strive it out with this type of mindset, you’ll be taught loads.”

When a fan commented that they wished to see a 3rd season of “Hyori’s Homestay,” she revealed, “It’ll be tough. I had a tough time after my home was revealed.” She defined that her dwelling needs to be a snug and glad place for her husband Lee Sang Quickly, her pets, and herself.

In the meantime, Lee Hyori has not too long ago been gaining consideration for her upcoming co-ed trio SSAK3 with Yoo Jae Suk and Rain.

Watch the trio on the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)