Lee Hyori Explains Why She Deactivated Her Instagram Account

Lee Hyori shared why she made the choice to take a break from social media.

On the September 14 episode of KakaoTV’s “Face ID,” Lee Hyori was proven within the ready room of a photograph shoot. She was deliberating whereas taking selfies, and she or he requested folks round her for his or her opinions about importing them on social media. After the shoot, she had a video name along with her husband Lee Sang Quickly.

A month afterward one other taking pictures set, Lee Hyori stated whereas getting her make-up completed, “I’m making an attempt to eliminate Instagram, however I don’t know the way so I can’t.” She added, “It’s as a result of it’s all the time on my thoughts when I’ve it.”

When requested about her motive for eager to delete social media, Lee Hyori stated, “One of many a number of causes is that I’m spending one or two hours a day it.” She confirmed an image of her cat Quickly Yi and stated, “I used to be endlessly Instagram after which I spotted Quickly Yi stored watching me like this. I questioned, ‘When did Quickly Yi begin watching me like that?’ and I felt so sorry about it.”

“This has occurred to me lots,” she continued. “[Lee Sang Soon] and I spend extra time our telephones than speaking to one another. One more reason is that I get requested all types of favors by way of DM. There are lots of people who ask me to lend them cash, that’s the commonest factor. There are such a lot of that I can’t even lend it to all of them. When somebody asks me for that type of favor, I discover it arduous to disregard it.”

Lee Hyori went on to say, “The largest motive wasn’t latest malicious feedback. That’s one thing that I can simply settle for and take care of.” She then deleted her Instagram, selecting “miscellaneous” as the explanation.

She referred to as Lee Sang Quickly to let him know that she’d deleted it, and he stated, “Good job. Congratulations. Congratulations on escaping from the cyber world.”

Lee Hyori stated, “It appears like retiring… I assumed, ‘Instagram’s energy is completely different now.’ I stated that I’d use one other methodology of speaking with my followers. What else is there? Letters?”

Whereas speaking about her followers, she stated, “I used to be planning to finish it after importing a final message, however I all of a sudden ended it? I’d even written it out in English for world followers,” and she or he confirmed her memo app.

Lee Hyori not too long ago shared her intentions to step away from social media, and she or he posted a final selfie on her Instagram on September three earlier than deactivating her account.

