Lee Hyori Gives Insight Into Her Daily Life By Revealing What’s On Her Phone

Lee Hyori has shared what’s on her cellphone!

On the August 1 episode of KakaoTV’s “Face ID”, married couple Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Quickly appeared because the present’s first company. “Face ID” is an unique digital selection program that showcases a star’s actual life by means of their smartphone.

Within the episode, Lee Hyori is requested to point out viewers the contents of her cellphone. Though she’s stunned at first, Lee Hyori begins to introduce the apps she makes use of regularly.

“I exploit the digital camera app essentially the most as a result of I take photos usually,” she stated. “And there’s Instagram, the climate app, the clock, and alarm.”

She shared, “I exploit the voice recorder. I’ll get up and file within the lavatory. Oddly sufficient, I can solely assume up melodies after I’m within the lavatory.” She then performed a recording of herself within the lavatory, buzzing as she flushes the bathroom.

Lee Hyori additionally confirmed off an app the place she will verify on her canine at dwelling by means of a digital camera, an app that make her legs look longer, and another apps that she makes use of to purchase issues for her canine.

Requested to point out viewers the photographs on her cellphone, Lee Hyori revealed many photos of Lee Sang Quickly and her canine. Lee Hyori commented, “It’s all canine. I’ve 1,093 photos. It’s canine heaven, severely. How do I’ve so many photos of canine? My canine, another person’s canine, the shelter’s canine.”

Lee Hyori lately shared that she is attempting to get pregnant. Whereas wanting by means of her cellphone, she laughed when she got here throughout an app to maintain observe of her ovulation days. She then informed Lee Sang Quickly that they need to strive some yoga poses later that’ll assist them later.

To conclude, Lee Hyori stated, “As everybody has simply seen, my cellphone has nothing however canine. I’ll share them as a lot as I need.”

