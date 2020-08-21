Lee Hyori, Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, And Uhm Jung Hwa Release 1st Photos As New Girl Group “Refund Expedition”

Prepare: Lee Hyori’s dream woman group mission is gearing up for his or her debut!

Earlier this summer season, Lee Hyori revealed on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” that she needed to type a woman group with Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa. In any case three of the artists she named responded with enthusiasm, they just lately got here collectively to debate teaming up for a mission group much like SSAK3.

“How Do You Play?” will likely be airing footage of the 4 singers’ first assembly on its upcoming August 22 episode, however forward of their first look on the present, MBC has launched the primary official pictures of the epic new group. Playfully named “Refund Expedition” after their picture as robust girls who would haven’t any downside acquiring refunds, the 4 girls make a robust quartet of their first pictures as a bunch.

The producers of “How Do You Play?” have additionally teased that the 4 singers will likely be selecting a bunch chief and sharing their sincere ideas on love—and refunds—throughout the upcoming episode of the present.

Refund Expedition’s first episode of “How Do You Play?” will air on August 22 at 6:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch SSAK3 say their goodbyes on the newest episode of the present beneath!

