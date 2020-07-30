Lee Hyori, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jessi, And Uhm Jung Hwa Confirm Plans To Hold 1st Meeting For New Girl Group Project

It appears to be like as if Lee Hyori’s dream woman group is about to turn out to be a actuality!

Final month, whereas planning the debut of her new co-ed trio SSAK3 with Yoo Jae Suk and Rain on MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Lee Hyori revealed that she wished to type a lady group with Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and legendary singer Uhm Jung Hwa. All three of the artists she named later expressed pleasure in regards to the concept, fueling followers’ hopes that the 4 singers may come collectively for a venture group much like SSAK3.

On July 30, a consultant of “How Do You Play?” formally confirmed that the 4 artists could be holding their very first assembly to debate the main points of the brand new woman group venture the next day.

The supply said, “It’s true that they are going to be coming collectively for his or her first assembly on July 31. They haven’t but decide on whether or not they are going to be showing on the present. Plainly they are going to be discussing issues like that at this assembly.”

Are you excited for this new venture group? Keep tuned for updates!

Within the meantime, watch Lee Hyori and SSAK3 on the newest episode of “How Do You Play?” under:

