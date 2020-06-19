Lee Hyori Reveals Cute And Thoughtful Gift From Kwanghee

Lee Hyori shared a considerate reward from Kwanghee.

June 18, Lee Hyori shared pictures of a letter that Kwanghee gave her together with a present of kiwis.

Kwanghee mentioned, “Noona! Hello! That is Kwanghee. You started filming instantly after touring a good distance. It should’ve been exhausting! These are actually good kiwis, it’s best to attempt them! I had them at dwelling, they usually have been so good, I needed to deliver you some. Have an excellent day! From Kwanghee.”

In a humorous follow-up word, Kwanghee added, “Noona! I’ve no affiliation with kiwi farms or kiwi companies. I simply needed you to have some as a result of they’re so good!”

Lately, Kwanghee appeared as a visitor on MBC’s “How Do You Play?” the place Lee Hyori, Yoo Jae Suk, and Rain are getting ready to debut as a co-ed group this summer season.

“How Do You Play?” airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. KST.

Watch the most recent episode of the present right here:

Watch Now