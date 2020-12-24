Lee Hyori Says Goodbye To Her Dog Soonshim

Lee Hyori has bid farewell to her pet canine Soonshim after 10 years.

On December 24, the information was revealed by the Ansung Animal Care Middle, which took care of Soonshim earlier than Lee Hyori adopted her in 2010. The message despatched by Lee Hyori to the care middle’s director was posted on Instagram.

Her message reads as follows:

Director, our Soonshim handed away yesterday

She went comfortably in my arms …

Thanks a lot for bringing Soonshim and permitting her to fulfill me..

The volunteer who introduced Soonshim from the Donghae Animal Care Middle and the volunteer who turned her godmother in Ansung.. I sincerely thanks all

Soonshim additionally sends gratitude and like to all of you..

I do know that the entire work you do now could be very tough, however because of this, somebody immature like me who solely knew myself has grown to like, so don’t neglect that the work you do is honorable and delightful greater than something

We’re all on this collectively

Sending our condolences to Lee Hyori and her household.