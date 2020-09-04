Lee Hyori Says Goodbye To Social Media With Final Selfie + Friends And Bandmates Respond With Love And Support

Lee Hyori bid farewell to Instagram with one final selfie!

Earlier this week, the star introduced that she deliberate to step away from the social media platform, explaining that she hoped to discover a completely different method to talk together with her followers.

On September 3, Lee Hyori shared a last picture of herself with the caption, “Final selfie.”

Instantly afterwards, her superstar buddies flooded her feedback with love and help, together with a number of of her bandmates from each Fin.Ok.L and her new “How Do You Play?” challenge group Refund Expedition.

Jessi wrote in English, “I really like you,” whereas Uhm Jung Hwa voiced the very same sentiment in Korean.

Sung Yuri affectionately commented, “Love you, Hyol-leader,” whereas Lee Jin expressed her love with a string of coronary heart emojis. (Fellow Fin.Ok.L member Ock Joo Hyun beforehand lamented the truth that Lee Hyori was leaving Instagram by responding to her earlier put up, “Don’t give up.”)

Jang Younger Ran responded with a string of crying emojis earlier than writing, “Sigh… I’m unhappy… up till the top, you’re fairly. Please be completely satisfied.”

Will you miss seeing Lee Hyori on Instagram?

Watch Lee Hyori and Refund Expedition on the most recent episode of “How Do You Play?” beneath!

