Lee Hyori Shares Funny Letter She Received From Rain’s Fans

Lee Hyori has shared a humorous letter she received from Rain’s followers!

Lee Hyori is presently selling in the “How Do You Play?” challenge group SSAK3 as Linda G alongside Rain (B-Ryong) and Yoo Jae Suk (Yoo Dragon). On July 31, she uploaded a photograph of a letter on her Instagram with the caption, “Because of ‘world cloud,’” the identify of a world fan membership for Rain.

The letter reads,

To ‘the prettiest on the planet’ Linda G Hyori unnie [older female friend], Thanks for being the very best companion to our youngest member B-Ryong on-stage, off-stage, and all over the place else. We are likely to reside vicariously by means of you everytime you scold B-Ryong. Why is that? There isn’t a one else to do that besides Hyori unnie. Amidst your scolding and your ‘I hate seeing you’ feedback is B-Ryong’s rising recognition. In these making an attempt occasions, we wish to sincerely thanks for bringing laughs to every nook of our world. Because of you, we’re very completely satisfied this summer time. Yours really, ‘B-Ryong’s’ ‘World Cloud’

SSAK3 most lately took their first-ever win on “M Countdown” with their tune “Seaside Once more.” Watch their efficiency and encore stage right here!

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)