Lee Hyori Shares Thoughts About Quitting Social Media, Becoming A Mother, And More

Lee Hyori participated in a pictorial and interview for the newest concern of GQ Korea!

The singer opened up about numerous matters, together with relationships, social media, and motherhood.

When requested what the folks she has been working for a very long time with all have in frequent, she answered they’re all good at what they do. She defined, “It doesn’t matter how shut you’re. When you don’t do effectively, relationships received’t final a very long time. And I feel it’s additionally vital to develop collectively. After all, some persons are naturally good at some issues, however once we speak about developments and work onerous to sync collectively, it seems like we’re maturing. I are inclined to work for a very long time with individuals who settle for issues and develop with none rejection. I can’t work with people who find themselves too cussed or complacent. I feel the folks I persist with are those I can maintain speaking about work with as a result of they need to continue learning and are captivated with it.”

Regarding issues she hasn’t carried out earlier than however desires to attempt, Lee Hyori stated, “There’s nothing I haven’t carried out earlier than, however my followers actually appreciated it after I was a part of Refund Sisters. I had lots of enjoyable too. In ‘Hyori’s Homestay,’ I confirmed a cushty facet of myself, however within the Refund Sisters, I used to be capable of present a refreshing facet of me. The followers actually appreciated seeing that because it’s been some time I’ve proven that facet of me. So I needed to intention for a stronger picture shoot [for GQ magazine] as a result of it was on the time I used to be wrapping up my promotions for Refund Sisters.”

Beforehand in “Hyori’s Homestay,” Lee Hyori had talked about she needed to seek out out who she is, why she tries to point out the whole lot about herself, and if she’s glad with that. Reflecting on these questions, she stated, “It’s not that I need to point out the whole lot about myself, however I’m somebody who isn’t good at rejecting issues. So if somebody desires one thing or asks for it, I attempt to do it as a lot as I can. If somebody says I’ve to be on a present, I can’t assist however suppose, ‘Why not? It’s not a giant deal anyhow.’ I’m weaker than folks suppose I’m, so I make an effort to point out the whole lot about me. Nonetheless, the manufacturing crew and public at all times have an insatiable request to see extra of me. I do know I’ve to say no at a sure level, however they prefer it a lot. So if folks can get blissful if I present myself, I have a tendency to only go for it. I don’t take into consideration incomes more cash and gaining popularity. I really feel very blissful after I see that individuals like to see me. I can present myself if it makes them blissful. I do know it’s my privateness, but when folks need to see it and have enjoyable with it, then I can present it to them.”

The interviewer talked about it’s been over three months since she has deleted her social media account. When requested if she had any withdrawal results, Lee Hyori admitted, “Typically, I need to publish issues.”

She continued, “There are occasions I feel, ‘the followers will adore it if I publish this.’ I’ve lots of followers who’ve been round for about 20 years. They don’t see me actually because I don’t have lots of actions. That’s why I really feel very sorry to them. Handwritten letters aren’t frequent as of late, however they ship me these. After I was selling in Refund Sisters, they despatched me do-it-yourself muffins. They cherished it after I posted one thing on social media, so I really feel unhealthy I can’t do this anymore. Social media is an efficient device for expressing gratitude to somebody, so I’m unhappy I can’t do this anymore. And like most individuals, there are occasions when I need to showcase or get consideration. When that occurs, I inform my husband Lee Sang Quickly to add my pictures on his social media account.”

Laughing, the singer added, “He complains and tells me to make a social media account once more.” When requested if she has any plans to do this, she candidly replied, “No, not but.”

One of many causes Lee Hyori removed her social media account was as a result of it turned a foul behavior and he or she was continually checking it. She talked about what she does throughout that point as an alternative, saying, “I like studying books, and I used to learn lots of them, however I didn’t do this shortly. I didn’t need to be swept away by different folks’s ideas. Everybody’s lives are completely different, and it’s vital to study various things from folks, however I believed studying from books was locking me up, so I stayed away from them. Nonetheless, I’ve began studying once more. Earlier than, my husband and I used to go on our cell telephones for an hour earlier than going to sleep. However as of late, we learn books collectively. I like that point.”

When requested about what she desires to attempt in 2021, Lee Hyori answered, “I’m pondering of getting a baby.” The interviewer requested her if she was critical, and laughing, the singer commented, “I’m making an attempt.”

Lee Hyori was questioned if she was afraid of turning into a mom, and he or she actually replied, “I need to grow to be one. I need to expertise real love. I can’t think about how a mom feels. I need to really feel that. I want I may have a deeper understanding of individuals by creating and elevating a human being. That’s my private want.

She went on to speak about what sort of mom she desires to grow to be. She stated, “I’ve by no means thought of that earlier than. I simply need to love an individual with all my coronary heart so deeply that I can commerce my life for them. Truthfully, I like my husband, but when he asks me to die for him, I don’t need to.”

Lee Hyori continued, “Isn’t that true although? May you actually die to your husband? Nonetheless, I feel I’ll be capable to do this for my youngster. So it makes me marvel what sort of love that’s and the way it feels. I need to expertise it earlier than I die.”

When the interviewer identified having a child brings sudden pleasure however may utterly smash one’s residing patterns, she commented, “Our lives are already chaotic due to the canines, so we’re used to that. As for the enjoyment it brings… I’m unsure about that. Moderately than questioning how blissful I will likely be, I’m extra inquisitive about what love for a kid will likely be like and the depth of affection a mom feels for her youngster. I need to expertise it.”

Lacking the Refund Sisters? Watch “How Do You Play?” with English subtitles under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)