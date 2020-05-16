Lee Hyori Signs Exclusive Contract With ESteem Entertainment

Lee Hyori has signed on with a brand new company!

On Could 15, ESteem Entertainment introduced that that they had signed an unique contract with Lee Hyori.

Hyun Soo Jin, the CEO of ESteem Entertainment, said, “We’re joyful to be joined by Lee Hyori, a method icon whose presence alone strikes the hearts of the general public,” and “We’ll do our greatest to hold on this valuable partnership.”

ESteem Entertainment is an leisure company that’s residence to high fashions, actors, and entertainers equivalent to Jang Yoon Joo, Tune Kyung Ah, Han Hye Jin, Lee Hyun Yi, and Kim Jin Kyung.

Beforehand, Lee Hyori had signed on with Kiwi Media Group in 2016 and launched her sixth studio album “BLACK” in 2017, however concluded her contract that very same 12 months. With Lee Hyori signing on with a brand new company, anticipation is rising to see what she is going to do subsequent.

