Lee Hyori Talks About Her “Blanket Costume” During Her 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards Speech

On the January 9 episode of MBC’s “How Do You Play?”, Yoo Jae Suk and Lee Hyori caught up by way of cellphone name.

When Yoo Jae Suk first referred to as, Lee Sang Quickly picked up the cellphone and shared what the climate was like at their house on Jeju Island. He mentioned, “Numerous snow fell and now we’re marooned. Numerous snow fell right here. After all, our home is fairly remoted anyway.”

Lee Hyori got here on the decision, explaining, “I used to be sleeping.” She congratulated Yoo Jae Suk on his Daesang on the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards and mentioned, “I simply awakened so I spoke extra cutely than I meant.” Yoo Jae Suk mentioned, “It was all because of you. I mentioned that in my speech,” and Lee Hyori joked, “Don’t simply thank me. Ship me a gift.”

Yoo Jae Suk additionally requested Lee Hyori about her “blanket gown,” which garnered consideration on social media. Though Refund Sisters was presupposed to carry out on the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards, Lee Hyori may not attend because of the COVID-19 surge making it tough for her to fly as much as Seoul from Jeju Island. Nevertheless, she accepted her award for High Excellence in Music & Speak by way of video message.

Lee Hyori defined, “The trophy was delivered to me in a bundle about two days earlier than the ceremony. It felt flawed to simply accept an award in sweatpants, [so I came up with the blanket dress]. It wasn’t unhealthy, proper? Lee Sang Quickly filmed the video for me.” Yoo Jae Suk mentioned admiringly, “You’re a spread present genius.”

Lee Hyori additionally talked about Defconn, who has been filming with Yoo Jae Suk on “How Do You Play?” lately. She mentioned, “Are you filming alone? Is Defconn there? I wish to meet him. Is he older or youthful than me? I’ve by no means met him. There are some folks within the leisure business whom I haven’t intimidated but. I wish to intimidate him a little bit.”

Yoo Jae Suk additionally referred to as Rain, who mentioned, “It was an honor and a lot enjoyable to work with you and Linda [Lee Hyori’s stage name for SSAK3]. I used to be actually blissful. I’m releasing a brand new track at 6 p.m. KST tonight [‘Switch to Me,’ his duet with Park Jin Young] and I’ve been pulling all-nighters. I bought a nosebleed as a result of I used to be pulling so many all-nighters on this album.”

Watch the 2020 MBC Entertainment Awards:

Watch Now

Watch “How Do You Play?”:

Watch Now

Supply (1)