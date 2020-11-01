Lee Hyori Teases Fans With Promise To Return In 5 Years As She Bids Farewell To Refund Sisters Promotions

Lee Hyori acquired followers guessing with a promise as she prepares to wrap up her promotions with Refund Sisters!(*5*)

Refund Sisters is a undertaking woman group shaped on MBC's "How Do You Play?" after Lee Hyori talked about her very best woman group on the present. For the previous few months, Lee Hyori has been lively as "Linda G" within the '90s-themed co-ed group SSAK3 (with Yoo Jae Suk and Rain) and as "Chun Okay" in Refund Sisters (with Uhm Jung Hwa, Jessi, and MAMAMOO's Hwasa).

In the preview for subsequent week's episode of "How Do You Play?", it was revealed that the episode would present Refund Sisters wrapping up their promotional actions.

Just lately, Lee Hyori shared a video in a Fin.Ok.L on-line neighborhood. In the video, she stated, "That is Fin.Ok.L's chief, Lee Hyori. I'm at present working laborious as Chun Okay. At the moment is the final day of filming. I'll greet you all once more 5 years from now. Please don't overlook about me till then. Thanks very a lot to those that supported and cheered me on throughout my promotions as Linda and Chun Okay."

The promise to return in "5 years" sparked a flurry of hypothesis amongst followers and media retailers. After a profitable profession as a Fin.Ok.L member and solo artist, Lee Hyori took a hiatus for just a few years across the time of her marriage. She at present lives on Jeju Island along with her husband, Lee Sang Quickly.

Close to the tip of her promotions for SSAK3 earlier this summer season, Lee Hyori additionally shared that she and her husband had plans to strive for a child.

