Lee Hyori To Make Special Appearance In Jessi’s Comeback Music Video

Jessi and Lee Hyori are working collectively on Jessi’s newest comeback!

On July 28, P Nation shared teaser pictures for Jessi’s upcoming music video, “NUNU NANA,” that includes Jessi and Lee Hyori. In a earlier teaser for the MV, Jessi had been seen holding fingers with an unknown lady, and the brand new teasers reveal that Lee Hyori is the particular visitor.

Jessi will make her comeback together with her third mini album on July 30 at 6 p.m. KST.

On “How Do You Play?“, Lee Hyori had named Jessi as one of many artists with whom she wish to kind a dream lady group. Lee Hyori is at present selling within the co-ed group SSAK3, one of many tasks on “How Do You Play?”, who not too long ago launched their debut MV for “Seaside Once more.”

Watch “How Do You Play?” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)