Lee Hyori’s New Girl Group’s 1st Appearance On “How Do You Play?” Catapults Ratings To All-Time High

Lee Hyori’s new woman group undertaking has extra viewers tuning in to MBC’s “How Do You Play?” than ever earlier than!

On August 22, Lee Hyori’s upcoming undertaking group with Jessi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, and Uhm Jung Hwa made their highly-anticipated first look on “How Do You Play?”, with Yoo Jae Suk signing on to be their supervisor.

Even with the huge success of the present’s first undertaking group SSAK3, the brand new woman group managed to attract extra viewers than the trio proper out of the gate: in response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the variability program scored common nationwide rankings of 8.2 % and 11.zero %. Not solely do the figures point out a major leap from the earlier episode of “How Do You Play?”, however additionally they mark the present’s highest rankings so far.

Along with setting a brand new private file, “How Do You Play?” was additionally the most-watched selection program of your complete night time.

MBC’s “Favourite Leisure” scored common nationwide rankings of two.6 % and three.5 % for the night, MBC’s “The Supervisor” 4.three % and 5.5 %, SBS’s “PJ Date Consulting” 1.9 % and 1.Eight %, KBS 2TV’s “Immortal Songs” 6.zero % and eight.5 %, and KBS 2TV’s “Mr. Home Husband” 7.1 % and 9.1 %.

