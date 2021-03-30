Lee Hyun Renews Exclusive Contract With Big Hit

Lee Hyun can be remaining along with his longtime company Big Hit Leisure!

On March 29, Big Hit Leisure formally introduced that the singer had renewed his unique contract with the company, which he first signed with as an artist 14 years in the past in 2007.

Big Hit Leisure acknowledged, “Primarily based on the inspiration of strong belief and religion that we have now constructed throughout our very long time collectively, we have now renewed our contract with Lee Hyun. We plan to actively assist Lee Hyun sooner or later as properly, in order that he can show the total extent of his skills as a vocalist. We ask that you just present a number of curiosity within the big selection of actions that Lee Hyun will tackle sooner or later.”

Lee Hyun commented, “I’ve been with Big Hit since 2005, again once I was a trainee. Ranging from then up till now, the corporate and I’ve gone by way of the method of rising up into adults collectively. Even with the closest of mates, it isn’t simple to take care of a relationship for this lengthy. Possibly that’s why, however this specific contract renewal feels particularly significant. I hope that Big Hit will change into a good larger firm sooner or later, and I too will change into a singer that may present power on that journey.”

Lee Hyun first debuted underneath Big Hit Leisure in 2007 as a member of the group 8Eight. In 2010, he fashioned the duo Homme with 2AM’s Changmin, and he has additionally loved success within the years since as a solo artist.

