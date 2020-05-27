Lee Hyun Woo Thanks “Secretly, Tremendously” Co-Star Kim Soo Hyun For Supporting Upcoming Film

Lee Hyun Woo thanked Kim Soo Hyun for a candy present of help!

On Could 27, Lee Hyun Woo took to his private Instagram account and shared two photographs with the caption, “Group chief. No, sergeant Kim Soo Hyun.. Oh, no… Soo Hyun hyung, thanks. Wow… You’re so good-looking.”

The photographs present Lee Hyun Woo standing subsequent to the banner of a espresso truck that reads, “Though melodramas are his nature, taking an opportunity on the World Cup is okay, too. I hope filming for film ‘Dream’ is ready to be accomplished safely.” Lee Hyun Woo additionally shared the sticker on the cup holder that comes with every drink, displaying a second from the movie “Secretly, Tremendously” the place Kim Soo Hyun made audiences chortle with a comical expression.

Lee Hyun Woo and Kim Soo Hyun labored collectively on the 2013 movie “Secretly, Tremendously.” Lee Hyun Woo is at the moment engaged on director Lee Byung Hun’s new movie “Dream,” showing within the movie alongside Park Web optimization Joon, IU, and extra. Kim Soo Hyun is at the moment engaged on his new tvN drama “Psycho However It’s Okay” (working title), which can premiere on June 20.

