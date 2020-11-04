Lee Jae Wook And Go Ara Face A New Dilemma In Their Relationship In “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” has launched new stills forward of the upcoming episode!

The drama is about an lively pianist named Goo La La (Go Ara) and an professional part-timer named Solar Woo Joon (Lee Jae Wook) who meet at a piano academy known as La La Land in a small countryside village.

After being thrown into the unfamiliar surroundings of the countryside, Goo La La discovered a brand new starting via La La Land. In the brand new stills, she smiles warmly at her favourite pupil Shin Jae Min (Tune Min Jae) as they have fun his efficiency at a contest. Different college students from the academy in addition to different villagers come to have fun the event, making a pleasant environment. Curiously, Shin Jae Min’s arm is certain in a solid, main viewers to marvel what may have occurred to the piano prodigy.

In distinction to the liveliness of the prior celebration, the ultimate nonetheless exhibits Solar Woo Joon clutching his mobile phone with a tense expression as if he has simply sensed one thing amiss. Including to the revelation that Solar Woo Joon had hid his actual age, the suspicious one that tracked him down, and the stalker who had lurked round Goo La La, it seems that the couple may have one more impediment to face of their starry-eyed romance.

The drama’s manufacturing staff commented, “The occasions that happen on the day of the piano competitors will trigger the couple to undergo quite a few adjustments. Maintain an eye fixed out for what sort of dilemma Goo La La and Solar Woo Joon will face and the way they are going to overcome it.”

The following episode of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” airs on November 4 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

